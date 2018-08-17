Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Restaurant cites worldwide freakout over its french fries

August 17, 2018
 
WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A Maine restaurant says news about the anger surrounding a change in its french fries has reached people all over the world.

Bolley’s Famous Franks co-owner Leslie Parsons tells the Kennebec Journal a newspaper in China wanted to try its fries and it received a call from people representing TV chef Rachael Ray.

The Journal had reported the Waterville restaurant faced threats of violence when it changed from crinkle-cut to straight-cut fries in June.

Parsons says the change was a financial decision because crinkle-cut fries required special blades that needed to be bought monthly. She says many people felt as new owners they were changing tradition at Bolley’s, which had served crinkle-cut fries since it opened in 1962.

Parsons says despite the criticism “99.9 percent” of its customers are “awesome.”

