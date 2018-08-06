Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Rosie O’Donnell, Broadway stars, protest outside White House

August 6, 2018 11:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rosie O’Donnell and cast members from some of Broadway’s biggest musicals have led a sing-along protest against President Donald Trump outside the White House.

O’Donnell spoke to protesters, some clutching signs with the word “Treason” spelled out, before the group broke into a rendition of “America the Beautiful” on Monday night.

The actress told the crowd it was important to make sure their voices were heard so that Trump would know that they were not going away.

The group also sang a rousing version of “A Brand New Day” from “The Wiz.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The trip was organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the host and producer of Sirius XM’s “On Broadway.”

The performers included current and former Broadway cast members from “Wicked,” ”Hamilton,” ”Phantom of the Opera” and other shows.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech