Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Rotten Tomatoes takes steps to diversify critics pool

August 28, 2018 11:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Film review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes is attempting to diversify its film critic pool after a recent study found the site’s reviews of top-grossing movies were heavily male-dominated.

The company says Tuesday it’s expanding criteria to be a “Tomatometer-approved critic” and giving $100,000 to non-profit organizations to help offset the cost of attending film festivals.

The first $25,000 is going toward sending critics to the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

An Annenberg Inclusion Initiative survey of Rotten Tomatoes-complied reviews for last year’s top box-office hits found that nearly 80 percent of critics were male .

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Rotten Tomatoes executives say the company is committed to advancing inclusion in criticism. The company will now look at an individual’s body of work, including on new media platforms, instead of a critic’s outlet or employer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech