The Associated Press
 
Sheriff: Ex-3 Doors Down bassist’s wife mailed drugs to jail

August 22, 2018 7:19 pm
 
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say the wife of an incarcerated former 3 Doors Down bassist tried to mail him prescription drugs.

The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports that 46-year-old Robin Nicole Harrell was arrested Wednesday. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says she is charged with introducing a controlled substance into a correctional facility.

Todd Harrell was hit with a similar charge earlier this month after Suboxone strips were found during a screening of incoming mail. Todd Harrell has been jailed since June on drug, firearm and domestic assault charges.

The band, known for songs such as “Kryptonite” and “I’m Here Without You,” suspended Harrell after his second-offense DUI in 2012. He later served prison time in Tennessee for causing a fatal 2013 crash while impaired by prescription drugs.

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

