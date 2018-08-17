Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Miss America Org. upset with Cara Mund’s claims

August 17, 2018 5:21 pm
 
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on reigning Miss America Cara Mund saying she’s been bullied by pageant leadership (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

The Miss America Organization says it is disappointing that reigning Miss America Cara Mund went public with her criticism of the organization’s leadership.

Mund sent a letter Friday to former Miss Americas saying the current leadership has bullied, manipulated and silenced her.

She says she has been left out of meetings, had her wardrobe ridiculed and was told to stand in the back of the room and stay silent during a meeting with contestants.

The Miss America Organization says Mund’s letter contains misrepresentations and unsubstantiated claims, adding that officials will contact her directly to discuss her concerns.

Mund’s letter increased the turmoil surrounding the pageant three weeks before the next Miss America pageant.

This year’s competition will not include swimsuits, and pageant officials from at least 19 states have called for the current leadership to resign.

___

11:30 a.m.

The reigning Miss America says she has been bullied, manipulated and silenced by the pageant’s current leadership including chairwoman Gretchen Carlson.

In a letter sent Friday to former Miss Americas, Cara Mund says she decided to speak out despite the risk of punishment.

Her letter exponentially increased the turmoil surrounding the pageant three weeks before the next Miss America is to be crowned in Atlantic City.

Mund said she’s been left out of interviews, not invited to meetings and called the wrong name.

This year’s competition will not include swimsuits, and pageant officials from at least 19 states have called for the current leadership to resign.

There was no immediate response from The Miss America Organization or from Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper, who were singled out in Mund’s letter.

