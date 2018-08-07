Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

August 7, 2018 2:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

iBook charts for week ending August 5, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan – 9780385536981 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. The Other Woman by Daniel Silva – 9780062834881 – (Harper)

3. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn – 9780307351487 – (CrownArchetype)

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

4. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis – 9781400201662 – (Thomas Nelson)

5. The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316375245 – (Little, Brown and Company)

6. All We Ever Wanted by Emily Giffin – 9780399178931 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Cottage by the Sea by Debbie Macomber – 9780399181269 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton & James Patterson – 9780316412711 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Spymaster by Brad Thor – 9781476789439 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

10. Paradox by Catherine Coulter – 9781501138140 – (Gallery Books)

____

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech