The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending August 12, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan – 9780385536981 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis – 9781400201662 – (Thomas Nelson)

3. Texas Ranger by James Patterson – 9780316556682 – (Little, Brown and Company)

Advertisement

4. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before by Jenny Han – 9781442426726 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

5. Tailspin by Sandra Brown – 9781455572120 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Unhinged by Omarosa Manigault Newman – 9781982109721 – (Gallery Books)

7. Biology by Joseph S. Levine, Ph.D., Ph.D. & Kenneth R. Miller – 9780133226713 – (Pearson Education, Inc.)

8. China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan – 9780385539098 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. World History by Dahia Ibo Shabaka, Larry S. Kreiger, Linda Black, Phillip C. Naylor & Roger B. Beck – 9780544025387 – (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

10. Richer Than Sin by Meghan March – 9781943796144 – (Red Dress Press)

____

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.