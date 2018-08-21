Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

August 21, 2018 3:54 pm
 
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 19, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Avengers: Infinity War

2. Deadpool 2

3. Life of the Party (2018)

4. Downsizing

5. Tag (2018)

6. Upgrade

7. Ready Player One

8. Book Club

9. I Feel Pretty

10. Overboard (2018)

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. A Prayer Before Dawn

2. Beirut

3. American Animals

4. The Captive

5. Mountain

6. Billionaire Boys Club

7. RBG

8. Terminal

9. Always At The Carlyle

10. Mississippi Grind

