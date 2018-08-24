On Aug. 24, 1960, Stevie Wonder was the first musician to reach number one on the pop and R-and-B charts with “Fingertips, Part 2” and number one on the album chart with “The 12-Year-Old Genius.”

In 1967, the members of The Beatles met the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi for the first time in London. During a private meeting, the Maharishi accepted them as disciples.

In 1968, Who drummer Keith Moon drove a Lincoln into the swimming pool of a hotel in Flint, Michigan, to cap off his birthday.

In 1979, The Cars played before half a million people in New York’s Central Park.

In 1981, Mark David Chapman was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for the shooting death of John Lennon in New York.

In 1983, Jerry Lee Lewis’ wife, Shawn, was found dead at their Mississippi home. An autopsy revealed she died of a methadone overdose.

In 1988, country singer Nat Stuckey died in Nashville of lung cancer.

In 1990, a judge in Reno, Nevada, dismissed a lawsuit filed against Judas Priest by the family of two fans who formed a suicide pact after listening to the “Staind Class” album.

Also in 1990, singer Sinead (shuh-NAYD’) O’Connor banned the “Star-Spangled Banner” from her show in New Jersey. Some radio stations, in turn, refused to play O’Connor’s music.

In 1996, Bob Schieffer hosted his last newscast on the “CBS Saturday Evening News.” He had been an anchor for 20 years.

Today’s Birthdays: Guitarist Mason Williams is 80. Singer Marshall Thompson of The Chi-Lites is 76. Keyboardist Ken Hensley (Uriah Heep) is 73. Actress Ann Archer is 71. Actor Joe Regalbuto (“Murphy Brown”) is 69. Actor Kevin Dunn (“Samantha Who?”) is 63. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 60. Actor Jared Harris (“The Crown,” ”Mad Men”) is 57. Talk show host Craig Kilborn is 56. Singer John Bush (Anthrax) is 55. Actress Marlee Matlin is 53. Newsman David Gregory (“Meet The Press”) is 48. Country singer Kristyn Osborn of SheDaisy is 48. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 45. Actor Carmine Giovinazzo (“CSI: New York”) is 45. Actor Alex O’Loughlin (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 42. Actor Chad Michael Murray (“One Tree Hill,” ”A Cinderella Story”) is 37. Drummer Jeffrey Gilbert of Kutless is 35. Actor Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter”) is 30.

