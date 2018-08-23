Listen Live Sports

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

August 23, 2018 3:44 pm
 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Taylor Swift; $11,238,382; $127.21.

2. The Rolling Stones; $8,968,275; $155.26.

3. Jay-Z / Beyoncé; $6,575,209; $111.42.

4. Guns N’ Roses; $4,127,170; $96.46.

5. U2; $3,617,679; $140.39.

6. Eagles; $3,367,148; $157.66.

7. Kenny Chesney; $2,814,150; $88.38.

8. Justin Timberlake; $2,765,043; $127.95.

9. Pink; $2,709,783; $138.67.

10. Roger Waters; $2,100,337; $99.94.

11. “Springsteen On Broadway” ; $2,031,600; $508.63.

12. Dead & Company; $1,851,279; $71.04.

13. Foo Fighters; $1,826,787; $89.70.

14. Iron Maiden; $1,748,291; $80.16.

15. Journey / Def Leppard; $1,558,021; $92.14.

16. Katy Perry; $1,481,306; $78.56.

17. Paul Simon; $1,451,357; $101.41.

18. André Rieu; $1,414,093; $90.57.

19. Luis Miguel; $1,366,759; $113.35.

20. The Killers; $1,190,141; $81.13.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

