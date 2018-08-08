Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Van used by rock icons Aerosmith in ’70s found in the woods

August 8, 2018 8:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Long before Aerosmith filled stadiums with tens of thousands of fans, the band traveled New England in a tiny van playing to smaller crowds.

That dilapidated van has been found in the woods of a small Massachusetts town.

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, hosts of the History Channel show “American Pickers,” located the van in Chesterfield, a town of about 1,200 residents 100 miles west of Boston.

The property owner said the 1964 International Harvester Metro van was there when he bought the land from someone with a connection to Aerosmith.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Ray Tabano, a founding member of Aerosmith, confirmed it was the van the rockers used in the 1970s.

The pickers paid $25,000 for it. Wolfe says it’s “a piece of American rock and roll history.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech