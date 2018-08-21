Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Winners of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

August 21, 2018 12:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Winners of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, presented Monday at Radio City Music Hall in New York:

Video of the year: Camila Cabello, “Havana”

Artist of the year: Camila Cabello

Song of the year: “Rockstar,” Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Best new artist: Cardi B

Best collaboration: “Dinero,” Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled & Cardi B

Best pop: “No Tears Left to Cry,” Ariana Grande

Best hip hop: “Chun-li,” Nicki Minaj

Best Latin: “Mi Gente,” J Balvin and Willy William

Best dance: “Lonely Together,” Avicii featuring Rita Ora

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Best rock: “Whatever It Takes,” Imagine Dragons

Video with a message: “This is America,” Childish Gambino

Song of summer: “”I Like It,” Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin

Best art direction: “Ape—-,” (The Carters) Jan Houlevigue

Best choreography: “This is America,” (Childish Gambino), Sherrie Silver

Best cinematography: “Ape—-,” (The Carters), Benoit Debie

Best direction: “This is America,” (Childish Gambino) Hiro Murai

Best editing: “Lemon,” (N.E.R.D. and Rihanna), Taylor Ward

Best visual effects: “All the Stars” (Kendrick Lamar and SZA), Loris Paillier

Push artist of the year: Hayley Kiyoko

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech