Amber Tamblyn writing book of essays

September 5, 2018 1:26 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Amber Tamblyn, the actress, feminist and #MeToo activist, is working on a book of essays.

Archetype announced Wednesday that it will publish Tamblyn’s “Era of Ignition” in March. Tamblyn will combine stories about her life with her political and cultural views in what Archetype is calling an “enlightening and inspiring call to arms.”

Tamblyn’s acting credits include the daytime soap opera “General Hospital” and such films as “127 Hours.” She’s a founder of Time’s Up, the Hollywood movement against sexual harassment.

Her previous books include the novel “Any Man” and the poetry collections “Bang Ditto” and “Free Stallion.”

