ArtPrize competition marks 10th year in western Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The 10th international ArtPrize competition is kicking off its run in western Michigan.

The Grand Rapids-area event officially started Wednesday and goes through Oct. 7. It features the work of more than 1,400 artists at more than 160 venues vying for $500,000 in cash prizes. More than 1,260 artworks are on display. Winners are announced Oct. 5 after public voting, which started Wednesday.

Following this year, organizers plan to hold ArtPrize every other year instead of annually. Following ArtPrize 10, a new event is planned every other year starting in 2019. It’s a citywide public art project put together by an artist or group of artists called “Project 1” its first year, “Project 2” in 2021 and so on.

ArtPrize returns in 2020.

