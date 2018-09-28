Listen Live Sports

Balsam Range win entertainer of the year at Bluegrass Awards

September 28, 2018 10:35 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina-based Balsam Range won entertainer of the year at the International Bluegrass Music Awards in Raleigh and their band members Buddy Melton and Tim Surrett picked up individual awards for male vocalist and bass player of the year, respectively.

Chicago-based group Special Consensus picked up awards for album of the year and instrumental recorded performance during Thursday’s awards show. Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver took home their eighth award for vocal group of the year.

The Travelin’ McCourys won instrumental group of the year and Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers won for song of the year for “If I’d Have Wrote That Song.” New inductees to the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame were Ricky Skaggs, Paul Williams, Tom T. and Dixie Hall.

