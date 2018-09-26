Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Belgium’s queen mother flies home for health tests

September 26, 2018 5:29 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s Royal Palace said that Queen Paola, the mother of King Philippe, is flying home from Italy for health reasons, amid media reports she suffered a stroke during a trip to Venice.

Broadcaster RTBF reported Wednesday that the 81-year-old Italian-born Paola became ill overnight and was to be urgently flown back to Belgium later in the day.

The Royal Palace said in a statement that Paola is returning “to undergo medical tests.” It did not provide details about her condition.

