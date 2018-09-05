Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Bill Cosby faces lawsuit over unpaid legal fees

September 5, 2018 7:35 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former member of Bill Cosby’s defense team is suing the 81-year-old comedian for more than $50,000 in unpaid legal fees.

The civil claim for failure to pay for legal services rendered was filed Tuesday by Philadelphia-based law firm Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis. It did not include the exact amount the firm is seeking for work done by attorney Samuel Silver from August 2017 through February.

Cosby’s current attorney, Joe P. Green, says the claim arose from a “disagreement over the amount of legal fees charged,” and Cosby had offered to submit the dispute to mediation.

Silver says Cosby’s team had not challenged the billing or work before this month, but had not paid the bills despite promising to do so.

Cosby was convicted in April of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Sentencing is scheduled Sept. 24.

