Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Carrie Underwood reveals she had 3 miscarriages in 2 years

September 17, 2018 7:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Carrie Underwood says she turned to God after experiencing three miscarriages in two years.

The 35-year-old country singer and former “American Idol” champion told “CBS Sunday Morning ” she got pregnant in early 2017 and it “didn’t work out.” She had a second miscarriage later that year and a third in 2018.

Underwood says she was afraid to be angry because she has an incredible husband, hockey player Mike Fisher, and an incredible son, 3-year-old Isaiah.

She says she got mad when she thought she might be suffering a fourth miscarriage and she “told God how I felt.” She went to the doctor and was told everything was fine. Underwood says God heard her.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The pregnant singer said she’ll go on tour this spring, hopefully with her new baby. She says “things are looking better.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech