CBS’ King calls on CBS to make report on Moonves public

September 11, 2018 5:44 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News anchor Gayle King says the network should release its report on sexual misconduct allegations against former chief executive Leslie Moonves, who was ousted on Sunday.

King, speaking Tuesday on “CBS This Morning,” said that “I don’t know how we move forward if we at CBS don’t have full transparency.”

A law firm is investigating reports that Moonves forced women to perform oral sex and retaliated against people who resisted his advances. The former executive has denied the charges. Its report is central to a determination of whether Moonves gets severance.

It hasn’t been determined whether that report will be made public. Documents show that Moonves and CBS agreed to keep that confidential unless the board determines it’s in the best interest of the company to release it.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

