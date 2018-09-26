Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Childish Gambino postpones tour due to injured foot

September 26, 2018 11:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Childish Gambino is postponing his tour to recover after he injured his foot.

Live Nation says the performer’s “This Is America Tour” will resume on Dec. 2 in Nashville, Tennessee. The tour promoter says tickets for the rescheduled shows will be honored at the new dates.

Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, injured his foot during a concert in Dallas on Sunday.

The injury is also forcing Gambino to cancel his appearance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October. He will still perform at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans on Oct. 27.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Grammy winner’s hits include “Redone” and “This Is America.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech