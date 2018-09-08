Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Cirque du Soleil audience sprayed with oil, show canceled

September 8, 2018 3:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — A Cirque du Soleil performance in Washington state ended abruptly when a hose on a hydraulic system broke and sprayed audience members with what the theatrical company says was vegetable-based oil.

The equipment malfunction happened Friday evening during a performance in the Seattle suburb of Redmond. No one was hurt.

King County Sheriff’s Office officials tell The Seattle Times that an equipment malfunction occurred and there’s nothing suspicious.

Audience member Jonathan Fay says the liquid shot from the stage and went back multiple rows. People on stage began slipping.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Cirque du Soleil in a statement says audience members will be reimbursed.

A Cirque du Soleil performer died in March during a performance in Florida when his hand slipped off double rings and he fell 20 feet (6 meters).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech