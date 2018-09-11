Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Connecticut's Shady Glen featured on television show

September 11, 2018
 
MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut restaurant known for its unusual cheeseburgers is getting some national television exposure.

The Journal Inquirer reports that Shady Glen in Manchester will be featured in an upcoming episode of the Travel Channel’s “Burger Land.”

The restaurant is known for frying the cheese on its cheeseburgers until it is crispy.

The James Beard Foundation named the burger an “American classic” and Food Network Magazine has recognized Shady Glen’s chocolate chip ice cream as Connecticut’s best frozen dessert.

The “Burger Land” episode is expected to air in November.

Information from: Journal Inquirer, http://www.journalinquirer.com

