Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Cruise ship carrying 350 people stranded off Massachusetts

September 7, 2018 6:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — The US Coast Guard is responding to a disabled cruise ship with 350 people onboard.

The ship became stranded at about 3:15 p.m. Friday in Buzzards Bay between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard off the Massachusetts coast.

There were no injuries reported.

The Coast Guard said in a tweet at about 4:40 p.m. that the “376-foot cruise ship Star Pride is anchored and holding” and that commercial tugboats were on the way. The cause of the loss of power was not immediately known.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Just after 5:30 p.m., the Coast Guard tweeted out an update saying “The cruise ship Star Pride has regained power but is not pulling anchor. No injuries are reported. Security zone is still in place.”

A helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod also responded to the scene.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech