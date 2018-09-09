Listen Live Sports

Don McGuire, last surviving member of The Hilltoppers, dies

September 9, 2018 1:23 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Don McGuire, the last surviving member of The Hilltoppers, has died in his home state of Kentucky. He was 86.

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home of Lexington says McGuire, a native of Hazard, died Friday following a short illness.

The Hilltoppers rose to fame in the 1950s with pop hits including “P.S. I Love You” and “Trying.”

They took their name from their alma mater Western Kentucky University’s athletic teams.

Other members of the group were Jimmy Sacca, Seymour Spiegelman and Billy Vaughn.

The Hilltoppers were inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in 2013.

Services for McGuire are scheduled for Wednesday at the funeral home. A visitation is planned on Tuesday evening.

