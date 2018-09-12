Listen Live Sports

German theater company’s Ibsen play canceled in China

September 12, 2018 8:22 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — A German theater company is ending a tour of China early after a theater canceled two showings of Henrik Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People.” German authorities say they regret the cancellation.

Tobias Veit, the director of Berlin’s Schaubuehne theater, told German news agency dpa Wednesday two planned performances in the eastern city of Nanjing won’t go ahead. The official reason given by the Chinese theater was “technical problems.”

The Schaubuehne has been touring with the Ibsen play since 2012. It usually ends with a discussion with the audience, but that was allowed only at the first of three Beijing performances.

German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said Berlin has “taken note with regret” of the cancellation. She said the German embassy informed China’s culture ministry of that stance Wednesday.

