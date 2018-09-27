Listen Live Sports

Guatemala Congress bars Swedish metal band, faces criticism

September 27, 2018 2:08 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Guatemalan lawmakers are facing criticism after they moved to block a Swedish dark metal band from entering the country, calling it “satanic.”

The congressional decree banning anyone involved with the group known as Marduk was approved Wednesday by an 87 to 13 vote.

Independent lawmaker Oliverio Rodas said the band’s music is offensive to “the morality of the Christian people of Guatemala.”

But opposition lawmaker Eva Monte Bac argued that the ban violates the constitution and accused colleagues of being “hypocrites.” She asked why not ban reggaeton music with misogynist lyrics or narco-ballads that glorify drug traffickers.

According to the band’s website, it was founded in 1990 with the aim of “creating the most brutal and blasphemous metal act ever.” It was supposed to perform in Guatemala on Oct. 11.

