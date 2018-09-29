Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

September 29, 2018 7:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Pre-empted by coverage of Ryder Cup golf.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; Klobuchar.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry