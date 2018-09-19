Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Hala Alyan, Ta-Nehisi Coates win Dayton Literary Peace Prize

September 19, 2018 11:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A debut novel about a displaced Palestinian family and a book of essays exploring race and identity during Barack Obama’s presidency have been named the winners of the annual Dayton Literary Peace Prize.

The judges named Hala Alyan’s “Salt Houses” and Ta-Nehisi (tah neh-HAH’-see) Coates’ “We Were Eight Years in Power” as its 2018 winners. The Dayton Daily News reports the award offers $10,000 in cash to one fiction and one nonfiction author whose works advance “peace as a solution to conflict.”

Books qualifying for the awards had to be published or translated into English in 2017 and must address peace.

The novel “Pachinko,” by Min Jin Lee, and the memoir “Reading With Patrick,” by Michelle Kuo, were runners-up in the fiction and nonfiction categories, respectively.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech