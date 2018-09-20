Listen Live Sports

Harvard’s Hasty Pudding casts first women in 175 years

September 20, 2018 10:50 am
 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding theater troupe has cast its first women after nearly two centuries of all-male productions.

The group says six women have been chosen to perform in the 2019 show, accounting for half the cast.

New cast member Ashley LaLonde says she’s especially proud to be the first black woman in the cast, adding, “We really are making history.”

Hasty Pudding is known for comedic revues that feature men in drag playing female characters. It was founded in 1795 and has been staging productions since 1844.

The troupe announced it would begin casting women last January amid pressure from students and some critics off campus.

Group President Grace Ramsey says men will continue to portray some female characters, adding that the troupe will still be a “no-holds-barred burlesque.”

