Drake fan: New heart ‘feels different, but in a good way’

September 20, 2018 10:50 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The suburban Chicago girl who received a heart transplant after dancing her way into a meeting with Drake says she’s feeling great.

Sofia Sanchez met with reporters on Thursday , three-and-a-half weeks after she received a new heart during a nine-hour operation at Lurie Children’s Hospital. The 11-year-old says her new heart “feels different, but in a good way.”

Last month, the Canadian rapper surprised Sofia with a visit after seeing a video of her dancing in a hospital hallway to one of his songs while tethered to her IV pump. That was a week before her surgery.

Sofia says Drake’s advice to stay strong and keep fighting has helped her through some tough times.

A heart surgeon calls Sofia a star patient and says her recovery is going quite well.

