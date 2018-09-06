Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
James Patterson donates $2 million to classroom libraries

September 6, 2018 8:06 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — James Patterson is on Round IV of his donations to classroom libraries.

The best-selling novelist told The Associated Press on Thursday that he was acting on his pledge to give $2 million in 2018, the fourth year of his “Patterson Pledge” campaign. Grants of $500 are being distributed to 4,000 teachers from around the country, to be matched by 500 “Bonus Points” from Scholastic Book Clubs.

Since launching the “Patterson Pledge” in 2015, he has given away more than $7 million to teachers in grades pre-K through 12. He also has donated millions to literacy programs and independent booksellers.

Patterson said in a statement that he was “thrilled” to help teachers and their “extraordinary efforts” to get kids reading.

Online: www.scholastic.com/pattersonpartnership

