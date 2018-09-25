Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Jesse Jackson Jr.’s mother is releasing of book of letters

September 25, 2018 1:56 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The mother of former Rep. Jesse L. Jackson Jr. is working on a book of letters she sent him while he was in prison.

Skyhorse Publishing announced Tuesday Jacqueline L. Jackson’s “Loving You, Thinking of You, Don’t Forget to Pray: Letters to My Son in Prison.” The book includes an introduction by Jesse Jackson Jr., the son of the civil rights activist and former presidential candidate. The younger Jackson served a 30-month term, which ended in 2015, for filing false tax returns. He was an eight-term congressman from Illinois, and resigned in 2012, the year before he was sent to prison.

According to Skyhorse, the letters are “frank, anecdotal, infused with faith, and sometimes humorous,” touching upon family life and current events.

