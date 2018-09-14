Listen Live Sports

Julie Chen signs off ‘Big Brother’ as Julie Chen Moonves

September 14, 2018
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julie Chen returned to television with an unusual sign-off days after her husband, Les Moonves, resigned as the CEO of CBS after sexual misconduct allegations.

The 48-year-old ended Thursday’s “Big Brother” broadcast by saying, “From outside the ‘Big Brother’ house, I’m Julie Chen Moonves. Good night.” Usually, she just says “Julie Chen.”

Chen did not address her husband’s resignation during the broadcast.

A message seeking comment from her manager was not immediately returned.

Chen was absent Monday for the season premiere of “The Talk.” In a statement, she said she would be off for a few days, but she did not address the allegations against her husband.

She publicly supported Moonves after a first round of accusations last month, saying he was a “decent and moral human being.”

