The Associated Press
 
Letterman backs Democrat running against Pence’s brother

September 28, 2018 11:56 am
 
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Comedian David Letterman has endorsed an Indiana Democratic congressional candidate who’s running against Vice President Mike Pence’s older brother for an open U.S. House seat.

Letterman delivered a 10-minute speech in support of Jeannine Lee Lake during a private fundraiser on Thursday at Lake’s Muncie home.

Lake, who publishes a bimonthly Muncie newspaper, faces Greg Pence in the heavily Republican 6th District.

The Star Press reports that Letterman told supporters that after Donald Trump was elected president, Lake said to herself, “I have to do something.”

The former late-night talk show host said, “To me, ladies and gentlemen, by God if that’s not America, I don’t know what the heck America is.”

Letterman is an Indiana native who graduated from Ball State University in 1969.

___

Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com

