Mel Gibson to direct, co-write remake of ‘The Wild Bunch’

September 24, 2018 6:11 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Mel Gibson will co-write and direct a remake of Sam Peckinpah’s classic 1969 Western “The Wild Bunch.”

Warner Bros. on Monday confirmed that Gibson will helm the production, with Bryan Bagby to co-write the script with him. It will be Gibson’s first time directing since his 2016 World War II drama “Hacksaw Ridge,” for which Gibson earned a best directing Oscar nomination.

“Hacksaw Ridge” was nominated for six Academy Awards including best picture. The Oscar reception was seen by some as a comeback for Gibson in Hollywood years after he pleaded no contest in 2011 to spousal battery of his former girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva. In 2006, he went on an anti-Semitic tirade while being arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

No production start or release date for “The Wild Bunch” was announced. Gibson is first prepping a World War II drama to star Mark Wahlberg.

