The Associated Press
 
Musician Ty Dolla $ign arrested on drug charges in Atlanta

September 6, 2018 7:09 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Singer and rapper Ty Dolla $ign has been arrested on drug charges in Atlanta.

Atlanta police Officer Stephanie Brown tells news outlets that seven people were stopped late Wednesday afternoon when police smelled marijuana coming from a car near downtown Atlanta.

A search of the vehicle yielded marijuana and cocaine. The 33-year-old born Tyrone William Griffin Jr. was arrested, but the other six were released without charges. It’s unclear why Griffin was the only one arrested.

According to Fulton County jail records, Griffin is charged with possessing cocaine and less than 1 ounce of marijuana, as well as obstruction.

The musician was scheduled to perform in Atlanta on Wednesday as part of G-Eazy’s The Endless Summer Tour. Reports didn’t include comment from him or representation.

