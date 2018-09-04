Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

NBC’s ‘Law & Order’ franchise adding new hate-crimes drama

September 4, 2018 8:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NBC’s “Law & Order” franchise is adding what the network calls a “relevant” new series about hate crimes.

The network said Tuesday that it’s ordered 13 episodes of “Law & Order: Hate Crimes.” The drama from “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf is based on New York state’s Hate Crimes Task Force.

The fictional version of the task force will be introduced in the upcoming 20th season of sister program “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Wolf said in a statement that he wants to shine a light on the wide range of crime victims in big U.S. cities and show that justice can prevail.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A debut date hasn’t been announced for “Law & Order: Hate Crimes,” created and produced by Wolf and Warren Leight.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech