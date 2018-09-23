Listen Live Sports

Out of Cambodian jail, filmmaker strolls on beach back home

September 23, 2018 11:26 pm
 
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian filmmaker James Ricketson took a stroll on a Sydney beach at dawn as he recuperates from more than a year in a Cambodian prison.

Ricketson landed in Sydney on Sunday night two days after his 15-month stint in a Phnom Penh prison ended with clemency granted by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni.

His nephew Bim Ricketson said on Monday the imprisonment had taken a toll on his uncle’s health.

The 69-year-old filmmaker was sentenced on Aug. 31 to six years in a trial his sympathizers described as farcical.

