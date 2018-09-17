Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

List of winners of the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards

September 17, 2018 11:04 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — List of winners at the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, announced Monday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Drama Series: “Game of Thrones”

Comedy Series: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Actress, Drama Series: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Writing, Drama Series: Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, “The Americans”

Directing, Drama Series: Stephen Daldry, “The Crown”

Actor, Comedy Series: Bill Hader, “Barry”

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Actress, Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Henry Winkler, “Barry.”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Writing, Comedy Series: Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Directing Comedy Series: Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Limited Series: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, “Seven Seconds”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Jeff Daniels, “Godless”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Merritt Wever, “Godless”

Writing, Limited Series: William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, “USS Callister (Black Mirror)”

Directing, Limited Series: Ryan Murphy, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Writing, Variety Special: John Mulaney, “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City”

Directing, Variety Special: Glenn Weiss, “The Oscars”

Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Reality-Competition Program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech