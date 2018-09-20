Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Pod Save America’ political podcast is coming to HBO

September 20, 2018 2:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The popular political podcast “Pod Save America” is coming to HBO for a series of four specials.

“Pod Save America” will be hosted by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor, who worked for the Obama administration. They will provide insight and commentary on the political news of the week.

The series will debut Oct. 12 at 11 p.m. Eastern. The four episodes will be taped in front of live audiences in Miami; Austin, Texas; Philadelphia; and Irvine, California.

Midterm elections will be held Nov. 6.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Online:

https://crooked.com/podcast-series/pod-save-america/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech