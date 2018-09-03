Listen Live Sports

Poland holds 1st Chopin contest on historical instruments

September 3, 2018 9:44 am
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The world’s first Frederic Chopin piano competition performed on instruments from the composer’s era has opened in Warsaw, aiming to revive the sound and technique of the music as it was written in the 19th century.

Thirty pianists from the U.S., Japan, China, Russia and across Europe will perform works by Chopin and other Polish composers of his time, as well as by Johan Sebastian Bach. The competitors will begin performances on original and reconstructed period instruments, including Erard and Pleyel pianos, on Tuesday.

The winner will be announced Sept.14 and will collect a 15,000-euros ($17,400) prize as well as concert and recording offers.

The organizers want to encourage the exploration of the original sound by Poland’s best-loved composer.

