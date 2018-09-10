Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Pretty Little Liars’ alum Janel Parrish weds in Hawaii

September 10, 2018 8:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WAIKANE, Hawaii (AP) — “Pretty Little Liars” star Janel Parrish and longtime boyfriend Chris Long have gotten married.

The wedding took place Saturday in Hawaii, where she was born.

The 29-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of the couple kissing at their rehearsal dinner. Parrish wrote she was “loving my husband so much.”

Parrish played Mona Vanderwaal on the teen drama series.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Wedding guests included several members of the “Pretty Little Liars” cast and crew.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech