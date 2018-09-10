‘Pretty Little Liars’ alum Janel Parrish weds in Hawaii

WAIKANE, Hawaii (AP) — “Pretty Little Liars” star Janel Parrish and longtime boyfriend Chris Long have gotten married.

The wedding took place Saturday in Hawaii, where she was born.

The 29-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of the couple kissing at their rehearsal dinner. Parrish wrote she was “loving my husband so much.”

Parrish played Mona Vanderwaal on the teen drama series.

Wedding guests included several members of the “Pretty Little Liars” cast and crew.

