Prince family moves suit against doctor to where he died

September 12, 2018 4:56 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for Prince’s family have moved a medical malpractice and wrongful death lawsuit to the county where he died.

Prince’s family sued Dr. Michael Schulenberg and various health care providers in Hennepin County last month, saying they provided services to Prince in the weeks before his death but failed to treat his opioid addiction. That lawsuit was dismissed earlier this week and refiled in Carver County.

Family attorney John Goetz had no comment when asked about the move. The Minnesota lawsuit replaces one that was initially filed in Illinois in April.

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Authorities say Schulenberg admitted prescribing a different opioid to Prince’s bodyguard, knowing it would go to Prince. Schulenberg has disputed that but paid $30,000 to settle a federal civil violation that alleged the drug was prescribed illegally.

