Rich sales for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ books

September 17, 2018 9:15 am
 
New York (AP) — “Crazy Rich Asians” isn’t just a hit at the box office.

Kevin Kwan’s novel and its two follow-ups have sold 1.5 million copies this year, Knopf Doubleday announced Monday. “Crazy Rich Asians,” along with “China Rich Girlfriend” and “Rich People Problems,” have occupied the top three slots on The New York Times’ paperback fiction best-seller list.

Kwan’s trilogy is a rare bright spot for fiction in a year dominated by Trump-related nonfiction such as Bob Woodward’s “Fear.” The film version of “Crazy Rich Asians,” starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding, has made more than $140 million in the United States alone. It’s the first major film production in years to feature an Asian-led cast.

A box set of the three books comes out Oct. 23.

