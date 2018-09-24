Listen Live Sports

Rockers Blondie to play Cuba on four-day cultural exchange

September 24, 2018 11:53 am
 
Blondie will be playing two nights in Cuba next March as part of a four-day cultural exchange program, and fans can come along.

The iconic rock group announced Monday that they will play two concerts during their March 14-18 visit in Havana, which will also feature Cuban musicians Alain Perez, David Torrens and Sintesis.

The organizer, Dreamcatcher Events, is licensed as required under current U.S. travel restrictions to Cuba. The program will also include visits to Cuban museums and cultural institutions, studios and galleries and photography and architecture tours. Pricing for the trip, which includes a hotel reservation, ranges from $2,700 to $5,600.

Blondie drummer Clem Burke says the band has been experimenting with Caribbean sounds for years on songs like, “Rapture” and “The Tide Is High” and they’ve always loved Cuban music.

