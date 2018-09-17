Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Sean Penn: Much of #MeToo movement divides men and women

September 17, 2018 10:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean Penn says much of the spirit of the #MeToo movement is to “divide men and women.”

Penn appeared Monday in an interview with the co-star of the new Hulu show “The First” on NBC’s “Today ” show. Natascha McElhone said her character is informed by the movement.

Penn disagreed. The two-time Oscar winner says he’s “very suspicious of a movement that gets glommed onto in great stridency and rage and without nuance.”

Penn says he thinks “it’s too black and white.” He says it’s “really good to just slow down.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“The First” centers on a mission to Mars. The president of the United States and three of the five astronauts are women.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech