The Associated Press
 
Singer Elton John and partner win libel judgment

September 21, 2018 7:23 am
 
< a min read
LONDON (AP) — Singer Elton John and partner David Furnish have accepted an apology and undisclosed libel damages over a newspaper report that their dog severely injured a child while on a play date.

The pair brought the case against News Group Newspapers, which owns The Sun and Sun on Sunday, over a story in February that claimed the dog inflicted “Freddy Krueger-like injuries” — a reference to the violent character in the “Nightmare on Elm Street.”

The couple were not at London’s High Court on Friday but their lawyer, Jenny Afia, says the allegation was false and that NGN agreed to apologize and to pay “significant damages as well as to reimburse their legal costs.”

NGN’s solicitor, Jeffrey Smele, says, the company “is pleased that the matter has been amicably resolved.”

