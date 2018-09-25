Listen Live Sports

Singer Gary Numan’s tour bus involved in fatal crash

September 25, 2018 6:53 am
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a tour bus carrying British singer Gary Numan struck and killed a 91-year-old man in Cleveland.

Authorities say Numan’s tour bus was making a right turn when it struck the victim as he walked in a crosswalk Monday afternoon.

Numan said on Twitter that he and his team “are all devastated by the fatal accident.”

The singer had been scheduled to perform Monday night at the House of Blues Cleveland, which canceled the show.

Numan filled stadiums with Tubeway Army in the 1980s. He now lives in California, and recent songs include “Love Hurt Bleed” and “My Name Is Ruin.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

