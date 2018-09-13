Listen Live Sports

The Latest: NY Democratic primary could resonate around US

September 13, 2018 8:24 am
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on New York’s Democratic primary election between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and activist and former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

Democrats across New York state are picking the winner of a long and sometimes nasty primary contest between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and activist and former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon.

The election got underway on Thursday — and the outcome will likely resonate around the nation.

It’s a high-profile example of the insurgent left-wing that’s trying to oust establishment incumbents who they say have failed to deliver on liberal promises.

Surveys show Cuomo is far ahead, but Nixon says the polls shouldn’t be trusted.

___

12:01 a.m.

New York Democrats are poised to decide who prevails in the long and sometimes nasty primary fight between New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Cynthia Nixon.

The outcome of Thursday’s Democratic primary is likely to resonate around the nation, reflecting an ongoing battle within the Democratic Party between moderate incumbents and progressives who say establishment politicians have failed to deliver on liberal priorities.

Nixon, a longtime activist and a former star of “Sex and the City,” has hammered Cuomo over New York City’s beleaguered subways and failures to address income inequality and corruption.

Cuomo has played up efforts to take on President Donald Trump and says Nixon isn’t qualified to lead the nation’s fourth largest state.

Surveys show Cuomo is far ahead, but Nixon says the polls shouldn’t be trusted.

