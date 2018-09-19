Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Official: More possible victims of doctor found

September 19, 2018 6:44 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a California surgeon and his girlfriend charged with drugging and raping women (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

Prosecutors say they have identified three more possible victims of a California surgeon and his girlfriend who were previously charged with drugging and raping two intoxicated women.

Michelle Van Der Linden, a spokeswoman for the Orange County district attorney’s office, said Wednesday that prosecutors have received numerous calls since Tuesday, when the initial charges were announced against Dr. Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley.

Defense lawyers said Robicheaux and Riley deny the allegations.

Robicheaux once appeared in a reality TV show called “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male.”

District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said investigators were examining thousands of videos and images on Robicheaux’s phone.

___

7:20 a.m.

Defense lawyers say a California surgeon and his girlfriend deny allegations they preyed on two intoxicated women, drugging and raping them.

The Orange County district attorney on Tuesday announced charges against Dr. Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley and said investigators believe there may be many more victims.

Attorneys Philip Cohen and Scott Borthwick say in a statement that Robicheaux and Riley have been aware of the accusations for months and will formally deny the allegations at their first opportunity in court.

It adds the allegations do not involve the surgeon’s medical practice in Newport Beach, a wealthy seaside community south of Los Angeles.

Robicheaux once appeared in a reality TV show called “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male.”

